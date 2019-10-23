Salvation Army Urges Applicants of Angel Tree Program

The Salvation Army is reminding people planning to participate in their Angel Tree program this year to put in an application as soon as they can.

“The Angle Tree is an opportunity for the community to take a child off of the Angel Tree and give them some kind of Christmas. The parents have indicated that because they have applied for it that they’re not going to have a good Christmas, so a lot of times people are in a position of being able to help someone else have a good Christmas,” says Beth Archer, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary President. “They need to come in and bring all of their proof of income, their bills, social security cards for their family members, and if they’re going for an Angel Tree, they need to have some idea of what the kids need or want for Christmas.”

Donations can be made at any time at the Salvation Army office on Putnam Avenue.