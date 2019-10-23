Prescription Drug Take Back Day Scheduled for this Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As the opioid crisis continues to grasp rural Ohio, area residents will have an opportunity to dispose of unused prescription drugs this weekend in Zanesville. The DEA is partnering with the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies to host a Drug Take Back Day this Saturday at the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department and Riesbeck’s, in South Zanesville from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Sheriff Matt Lutz says all medications turned in will be safely destroyed.

“We are partnering with the DEA in reference to a Take Back Day; and this started several years ago when the DEA reached out to local law enforcement wanting to have a avenue to take old, unused, outdated medicine off the streets and get it out of people’s houses. And so, they basically asked us if we would set the shop up and take the pills; then they would take the pills from us and destroy them.”

In addition to pills, needles and liquids will also be accepted this Saturday.

“So one of the things that we do that some counties don’t is we do take liquids. A lot of the other counties will only take the actual pills; and so we do take liquids and Northside Pharmacy has helped with destroying the liquid material that DEA won’t take. So, that’s anothe benefit that we give to our citizens; and another service that we can provide for them.”

A dropbox is also available year round at the Muskingum County Jail, located on 4th Street in Zanesville.