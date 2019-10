ZANESVILLE, Ohio--The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two most wanted suspects.

Authorities are searching for Michael John Klindt and Caroline English-Klindt. Both are wanted on a felony indictment for charges of theft by deception and falsification.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 extension 1.