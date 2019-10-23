Man sentenced to 10 years to life in sex assault of girl, 11

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say sexually assaulted and impregnated an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison in Ohio.

The Canton Repository reports 27-year-old Juan Leon-Gomez, a Guatemalan citizen in the country illegally, pleaded guilty to rape and was sentenced Tuesday in Stark County.

Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Petricini said Leon-Gomez told investigators he knew the girl’s age when he assaulted her.

Judge Frank Forchione told Leon-Gomez his behavior was “despicable” and he deserved no mercy.

The girl is due to give birth next month and is being monitored by a physician who specializes in high-risk and youth pregnancies. She’s also receiving trauma counseling.

Leon-Gomez will face deportation after completing his sentence.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Leon-Gomez’s attorney.

