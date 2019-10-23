Imlay Florists Participates in Petal It Forward

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville residents were encouraged to give to others today as Imlay Florists participated in Petal It Forward; a program held by the Society of American Florists.

Owner Katie Imlay says Petal It Forward seeks to give everyone a dozen free roses–with one minor catch.

“Their goal is to let people understand how much joy comes from giving flowers, as much as receiving. So, we are giving away a dozen to each person. You get six to to keep for yourself and six to give away.”

The main mission of the Petal It Forward event is to teach the public that it is better to give than to receive.

“Flowers bring joy, flowers–they say things that you can’t. They express graditude, they express a thank you, they express a sorrow. So, to be able to ‘Petal It Forward’ is just really the goal. We want people to understand; as much as they love to receive them, we want them to feel the same way when we give them.”

Imlay Florists has been located on North 5th Street in Zanesville since 1895. It is the oldest family owned and operated flower shop in the United States.