Collision at Seventh & Main in Downtown Zanesville Wednesday Morning

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Slight delays for drivers in downtown Zanesville Wednesday morning as a collision between a truck & a passenger car closed a lane of Seventh St. at Main St.

The impact sent a small black car into the side of an old bicycle shop.

“We had a truck and trailer traveling south bound on 7th Street, coming up on Main. He had a green light in the right-hand lane. Elderly lady, the driver of the car advised that she had a red light, was getting ready to turn south bound onto 7th Street from Main. She didn’t see the truck, as she turned out, said that it appeared the truck came out of nowhere, striking her vehicle in the side, forcing her into the building at 7th and Main,” says Zanesville Police Sgt. Kyle Brookover.

No names have been made public as of Wednesday afternoon. Police say the driver of the car will be issued a citation for Failure to Obey a Traffic Light.

Sgt. Brookover says the drivers were treated for minor injuries.