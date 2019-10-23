Charlotte hosts Chicago in season opener

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

The Charlotte Hornets host the Chicago Bulls in the season opener.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 111.8 points per game and shoot 47% from the field last season.

Chicago finished 22-60 overall and 13-28 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: out (hamstring), Shaquille Harrison: day to day (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.