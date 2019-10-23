Brewery Owner Plans Fundraiser for Neighborhood Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The co-owner of a favorite local craft brewery just south of downtown Zanesville is organizing a fundraiser for a park adjacent to her business.

“The Weasel 200 is a 200-step walk or run from Restoration Park to Weasel Boy Brewing Company. We started it last year; the first year it was really fun. Lots of folks showed up. You can sign up through Weasel Boy Brewing Company’s website. It’s a $25 fee. You’ll receive a t-shirt and a drink coupon for a drink at Weasel Boy afterwards,” Lori Wince tells WHIZ News.

Wince is part of Friends of Putnam, a local group focused on rehabilitating or revitalizing the Putnam Historic District. She intends to raise money to help add programs to Restoration Park, just west of the Sixth St. Bridge.

“They show up at the park at 10:30 on Saturday, November 2. Basically, if they can show up a few minutes early, we want to get everybody ready to go by 10:30, I can get everybody their shirts if they want to put those on. Basically I have a little sparkler gun I shoot off and we start the race, then head down to the brewery. So it’s kind of a fun event and it’s just a nice way to raise some money for some local events,” she says.