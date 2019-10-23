Blackhawks place D Connor Murphy on long-term IR

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed defenseman Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve.

Murphy hurt his groin Tuesday night in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He has no points in six games this season.

The Blackhawks also recalled defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the minors Wednesday. Gilbert, a third-round pick in the 2015 draft, played in Chicago’s season-opening loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 4.

