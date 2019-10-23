AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|19
|13
|Providence
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|11
|27
|20
|Hershey
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|26
|22
|WB/Scranton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|18
|25
|Lehigh Valley
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|14
|13
|Charlotte
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|23
|Springfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Bridgeport
|6
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4
|11
|22
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|23
|11
|Utica
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|29
|11
|Rochester
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|20
|Cleveland
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|20
|22
|Binghamton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|20
|24
|Laval
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|20
|25
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|20
|Belleville
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|15
|24
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|16
|San Antonio
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|16
|13
|Grand Rapids
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|19
|18
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|16
|20
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|17
|22
|Texas
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Rockford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Manitoba
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|22
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|17
|Tucson
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Ontario
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|18
|16
|Colorado
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|16
|14
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|San Diego
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|17
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Providence 4, Bridgeport 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Chicago 3, Texas 2
Belleville 3, Laval 2
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0
Binghamton 4, WB/Scranton 1
Rochester 5, Hershey 1
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.