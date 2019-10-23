WEDNESDAY 10/23:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Breezy. Seasonal. High 62

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low 42

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 62

DISCUSSION:

High pressure builds into SE Ohio today, bringing plenty of sunshine to the region, with temperatures topping off in the low 60s. Breezy conditions will once again be with us, especially this afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times.

Mostly clear skies will be with us during the overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s. Winds will be subsiding during the overnight as well.

Some cloud cover returns and warmer conditions will be on tap for Thursday, as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will pass through our area Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and a stray shower possible by Friday.

Rain chances will increase this weekend with the greatest chance for rain being Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We will begin to dry out once again early next week, along with seasonal temperatures across SE Ohio.

Have a Great Wednesday!

