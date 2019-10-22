UConn guard charged with fleeing police after car crash

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn freshman basketball player James Bouknight faces several charges after police say he ran from an officer following a crash on campus.

Police say Bouknight was driving a car that struck a street sign while speeding on Sept. 27. Police say Bouknight told responding officers he didn’t have identification with him and later ran off.

Police say Bouknight has since provided them with a statement admitting his actions.

He has been charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

The guard issued a statement to apologize and called his actions irresponsible.

UConn coach Dan Hurley says there will be consequences both “within the structure of the team as well as on the outside.”

