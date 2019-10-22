South Carolina football put on one-year probation by NCAA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s football program was placed on probation for the next year by the NCAA for a former assistant coach’s impermissible actions in recruiting a sophomore prospect in the spring of 2018.

South Carolina reported the infraction to the NCAA, which considered it a Level II violation. The school and the NCAA handled it through the governing body’s negotiated resolution process. The probation, which runs until Oct. 21, 2020, does not include any restriction on postseason competition, according to the NCAA.

The violation involved impermissible texts and in-person contact between the ex-assistant and the high school sophomore. Neither were named in NCAA documents.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he has taken “substantial corrective actions” to make sure such issues don’t happen again.



