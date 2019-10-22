North Korea loses hosting soccer match amid TV concerns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — North Korea has lost the right to host the final of Asia’s second-tier club competition, one week after a media blackout of its World Cup qualifying game against South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation says it moved the AFC Cup final on Nov. 2 — between North Korean army team April 25 and Lebanese club Al Ahed — from Pyongyang to a neutral ground in Shanghai.

North Korean authorities ensured last week that a 0-0 draw against South Korea was played in a near-empty stadium. FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended.

The Asian governing body acknowledged broadcasters’ concerns and logistic challenges around working in Pyongyang next week.

The AFC was “advised by its commercial rights partners of the challenges in enabling among other matters, the production and broadcast delivery of the Final match.”

