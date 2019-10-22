Menards to Open Store in Zanesville

Zanesville will soon have a new home improvement store for residents to shop. Mayor Jeff Tilton says news that Menards is coming to town is good  for the community. He says the home improvement store will spend thousands of dollars to open a location across from Sam’s Club. Tilton says it will also mean more jobs for the Zanesville area. Menards has more than 300 stores across the country. More details about the local project will be released to the city at a later date.

