Langford out again with foot problem for No. 1 Michigan St

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State guard Joshua Langford has had a setback in his return from a foot injury, and coach Tom Izzo says the senior will be re-evaluated in January.

Langford played only 13 games last season, averaging 15 points. Izzo said Tuesday a problem had surfaced with the same foot. Izzo described the current issue as a stress reaction and said Langford had missed practice time.

Izzo was clearly emotional about Langford’s injury. He described Monday as a day of highs and lows. The Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll for the first time, then Izzo found out about Langford later in the day.

