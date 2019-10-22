Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (8)
|(8-0)
|80
|1
|2. Loyola
|(6-2)
|66
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren
|(8-0)
|59
|3
|4. Homewood-Flossmoor
|(7-1)
|54
|5
|5. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(7-1)
|52
|T6
|6. Minooka
|(8-0)
|36
|8
|7. Niles Notre Dame
|(7-1)
|35
|4
|8. Oswego
|(8-0)
|24
|9
|9. Hinsdale Central
|(7-1)
|19
|T6
|10. Bolingbrook
|(6-2)
|5
|10
Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7)
|(8-0)
|79
|1
|2. Nazareth (1)
|(8-0)
|69
|2
|3. Glenbard West
|(8-0)
|67
|3
|4. Hersey
|(8-0)
|49
|4
|5. Phillips
|(7-1)
|47
|5
|6. Batavia
|(6-2)
|37
|7
|7. Rolling Meadows
|(8-0)
|34
|6
|8. Willowbrook
|(7-1)
|27
|9
|9. Normal Community
|(7-1)
|21
|10
|10. Benet
|(6-2)
|4
|8
Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chatham Glenwood (7)
|(8-0)
|79
|1
|2. Crete-Monee (1)
|(8-0)
|71
|2
|3. Simeon
|(6-1)
|62
|3
|4. Prairie Ridge
|(7-1)
|54
|6
|(tie) Oak Lawn Richards
|(7-1)
|54
|5
|6. Antioch
|(7-1)
|31
|7
|7. Providence
|(6-2)
|30
|8
|8. Cary-Grove
|(6-2)
|19
|4
|9. Normal West
|(6-2)
|17
|NR
|10. Peoria Central
|(7-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|(8-0)
|90
|1
|2. Sterling
|(8-0)
|77
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|(7-1)
|68
|T3
|4. Rockford Boylan
|(8-0)
|60
|T3
|5. Montini
|(6-2)
|51
|5
|6. Sycamore
|(7-1)
|43
|6
|7. St. Rita
|(5-3)
|35
|8
|8. Kankakee
|(7-1)
|24
|9
|9. Carbondale
|(7-1)
|20
|10
|10. Dunlap
|(7-1)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (7)
|(8-0)
|88
|2
|2. Coal City (2)
|(8-0)
|82
|3
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(8-0)
|58
|4
|4. St. Francis
|(7-1)
|52
|10
|5. IC Catholic
|(7-1)
|51
|1
|6. Mt. Zion
|(8-0)
|49
|6
|7. Stillman Valley
|(8-0)
|48
|5
|8. Columbia
|(8-0)
|30
|8
|9. Illinois Valley Central
|(8-0)
|15
|NR
|10. Effingham
|(7-1)
|7
|7
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsville (7)
|(8-0)
|97
|2
|2. Byron (1)
|(7-1)
|87
|3
|3. Wilmington (1)
|(7-1)
|69
|1
|3. Beardstown (1)
|(8-0)
|69
|4
|5. Vandalia
|(8-0)
|65
|5
|6. Fairfield
|(8-0)
|54
|7
|7. Princeton
|(7-1)
|37
|9
|8. DuQuoin
|(8-0)
|32
|NR
|9. Breese Mater Dei
|(7-1)
|14
|NR
|10. Pana
|(7-1)
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fieldcrest (6)
|(8-0)
|95
|1
|2. Clifton Central (3)
|(8-0)
|92
|2
|3. Maroa-Forsyth
|(7-1)
|78
|3
|4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1)
|(7-1)
|73
|4
|5. Decatur St. Teresa
|(7-1)
|62
|5
|6. Knoxville
|(8-0)
|50
|6
|7. Sterling Newman
|(7-1)
|38
|7
|8. Bismarck-Henning
|(7-1)
|32
|8
|9. Auburn
|(6-2)
|20
|9
|10. Flora
|(6-2)
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chester 3.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (9)
|(8-0)
|90
|1
|2. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(8-0)
|79
|2
|3. Annawan-Wethersfield
|(8-0)
|68
|3
|4. Morrison
|(8-0)
|55
|4
|5. Aquin
|(8-0)
|53
|7
|6. Hope Academy
|(7-1)
|45
|8
|7. Camp Point Central
|(7-1)
|31
|9
|8. Forreston
|(6-2)
|20
|6
|9. Athens
|(6-2)
|15
|10
|10. Carrollton
|(7-1)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.
|———