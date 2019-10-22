Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (8-0) 80 1 2. Loyola (6-2) 66 2 3. Gurnee Warren (8-0) 59 3 4. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) 54 5 5. Naperville Neuqua Valley (7-1) 52 T6 6. Minooka (8-0) 36 8 7. Niles Notre Dame (7-1) 35 4 8. Oswego (8-0) 24 9 9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 19 T6 10. Bolingbrook (6-2) 5 10

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7) (8-0) 79 1 2. Nazareth (1) (8-0) 69 2 3. Glenbard West (8-0) 67 3 4. Hersey (8-0) 49 4 5. Phillips (7-1) 47 5 6. Batavia (6-2) 37 7 7. Rolling Meadows (8-0) 34 6 8. Willowbrook (7-1) 27 9 9. Normal Community (7-1) 21 10 10. Benet (6-2) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.

Class 6A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Chatham Glenwood (7) (8-0) 79 1 2. Crete-Monee (1) (8-0) 71 2 3. Simeon (6-1) 62 3 4. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 54 6 (tie) Oak Lawn Richards (7-1) 54 5 6. Antioch (7-1) 31 7 7. Providence (6-2) 30 8 8. Cary-Grove (6-2) 19 4 9. Normal West (6-2) 17 NR 10. Peoria Central (7-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 5A School W-L Pts Prv 1. East St. Louis (9) (8-0) 90 1 2. Sterling (8-0) 77 2 3. Hillcrest (7-1) 68 T3 4. Rockford Boylan (8-0) 60 T3 5. Montini (6-2) 51 5 6. Sycamore (7-1) 43 6 7. St. Rita (5-3) 35 8 8. Kankakee (7-1) 24 9 9. Carbondale (7-1) 20 10 10. Dunlap (7-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Rochester (7) (8-0) 88 2 2. Coal City (2) (8-0) 82 3 3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 58 4 4. St. Francis (7-1) 52 10 5. IC Catholic (7-1) 51 1 6. Mt. Zion (8-0) 49 6 7. Stillman Valley (8-0) 48 5 8. Columbia (8-0) 30 8 9. Illinois Valley Central (8-0) 15 NR 10. Effingham (7-1) 7 7

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Williamsville (7) (8-0) 97 2 2. Byron (1) (7-1) 87 3 3. Wilmington (1) (7-1) 69 1 3. Beardstown (1) (8-0) 69 4 5. Vandalia (8-0) 65 5 6. Fairfield (8-0) 54 7 7. Princeton (7-1) 37 9 8. DuQuoin (8-0) 32 NR 9. Breese Mater Dei (7-1) 14 NR 10. Pana (7-1) 12 8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Fieldcrest (6) (8-0) 95 1 2. Clifton Central (3) (8-0) 92 2 3. Maroa-Forsyth (7-1) 78 3 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (7-1) 73 4 5. Decatur St. Teresa (7-1) 62 5 6. Knoxville (8-0) 50 6 7. Sterling Newman (7-1) 38 7 8. Bismarck-Henning (7-1) 32 8 9. Auburn (6-2) 20 9 10. Flora (6-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 3.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lena-Winslow (9) (8-0) 90 1 2. Moweaqua Central A&M (8-0) 79 2 3. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0) 68 3 4. Morrison (8-0) 55 4 5. Aquin (8-0) 53 7 6. Hope Academy (7-1) 45 8 7. Camp Point Central (7-1) 31 9 8. Forreston (6-2) 20 6 9. Athens (6-2) 15 10 10. Carrollton (7-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.

———