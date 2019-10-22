Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press1

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) (8-0) 80 1
2. Loyola (6-2) 66 2
3. Gurnee Warren (8-0) 59 3
4. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-1) 54 5
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley (7-1) 52 T6
6. Minooka (8-0) 36 8
7. Niles Notre Dame (7-1) 35 4
8. Oswego (8-0) 24 9
9. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 19 T6
10. Bolingbrook (6-2) 5 10

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 4, Maine South 3, Edwardsville 1, Huntley 1, St. Charles East 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (7) (8-0) 79 1
2. Nazareth (1) (8-0) 69 2
3. Glenbard West (8-0) 67 3
4. Hersey (8-0) 49 4
5. Phillips (7-1) 47 5
6. Batavia (6-2) 37 7
7. Rolling Meadows (8-0) 34 6
8. Willowbrook (7-1) 27 9
9. Normal Community (7-1) 21 10
10. Benet (6-2) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Glenbard East 4, DeKalb 1, Maine West 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (7) (8-0) 79 1
2. Crete-Monee (1) (8-0) 71 2
3. Simeon (6-1) 62 3
4. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 54 6
(tie) Oak Lawn Richards (7-1) 54 5
6. Antioch (7-1) 31 7
7. Providence (6-2) 30 8
8. Cary-Grove (6-2) 19 4
9. Normal West (6-2) 17 NR
10. Peoria Central (7-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lemont 8, Yorkville 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Sterling (8-0) 77 2
3. Hillcrest (7-1) 68 T3
4. Rockford Boylan (8-0) 60 T3
5. Montini (6-2) 51 5
6. Sycamore (7-1) 43 6
7. St. Rita (5-3) 35 8
8. Kankakee (7-1) 24 9
9. Carbondale (7-1) 20 10
10. Dunlap (7-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 7, Joliet Catholic 6, Marion 2.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (7) (8-0) 88 2
2. Coal City (2) (8-0) 82 3
3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 58 4
4. St. Francis (7-1) 52 10
5. IC Catholic (7-1) 51 1
6. Mt. Zion (8-0) 49 6
7. Stillman Valley (8-0) 48 5
8. Columbia (8-0) 30 8
9. Illinois Valley Central (8-0) 15 NR
10. Effingham (7-1) 7 7

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 6, Murphysboro 4, Bishop McNamara 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Genoa-Kingston 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (7) (8-0) 97 2
2. Byron (1) (7-1) 87 3
3. Wilmington (1) (7-1) 69 1
3. Beardstown (1) (8-0) 69 4
5. Vandalia (8-0) 65 5
6. Fairfield (8-0) 54 7
7. Princeton (7-1) 37 9
8. DuQuoin (8-0) 32 NR
9. Breese Mater Dei (7-1) 14 NR
10. Pana (7-1) 12 8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 9, Mt. Carmel 4, Eureka 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Fieldcrest (6) (8-0) 95 1
2. Clifton Central (3) (8-0) 92 2
3. Maroa-Forsyth (7-1) 78 3
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (7-1) 73 4
5. Decatur St. Teresa (7-1) 62 5
6. Knoxville (8-0) 50 6
7. Sterling Newman (7-1) 38 7
8. Bismarck-Henning (7-1) 32 8
9. Auburn (6-2) 20 9
10. Flora (6-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chester 3.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (8-0) 79 2
3. Annawan-Wethersfield (8-0) 68 3
4. Morrison (8-0) 55 4
5. Aquin (8-0) 53 7
6. Hope Academy (7-1) 45 8
7. Camp Point Central (7-1) 31 9
8. Forreston (6-2) 20 6
9. Athens (6-2) 15 10
10. Carrollton (7-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 9, Kirkland Hiawatha 5, Tuscola 4, Ottawa Marquette 3, Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 2.

———
Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Late Morata goal gives Atlético 1-0 win over Leverkusen

Associated Press

Appeals denied for ineligible players on Briles’ prep team

Associated Press

AP Source: Red Wings put D Jonathan Ericsson on waivers

Associated Press