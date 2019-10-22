Genoa fires Andreazzoli and prepares to hire Thiago Motta

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has fired Aurelio Andreazzoli and is preparing to hire former Italy international Thiago Motta as a replacement.

Genoa announced Andreazzoli’s firing on Tuesday, two days after a 5-1 rout by Parma.

Genoa is one point above city rival and last-place Sampdoria.

Motta, who also played for Barcelona, Genoa, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain, previously coached PSG’s Under-19 squad.

