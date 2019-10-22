Furniture Store, Healthcare Center Team Up for Free Mammograms, Health Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Over fifty certificates for free mammograms have been given out by coconis furniture to women with no health insurance or whose insurance doesn’t provide for the testing.

Randy Coconis, president of the furniture company says women who would not likely be able to afford the screening are able to get checked.

“We’ve been offering free mammogram certificates at any of our stores simply come in and get one. and we’re into the third week now so we’re really in the final 10 days of the program. It’s been overwhelming, we’ve gave over 50 mammogram certificates out.”

“It’s about community and and family and encouraging people to do the screenings that are necessary to be able to stay healthy and find things early so that we can treat it appropriately and go from there.”

Pebbles Thornton Director of Cancer Services for Genesis Healthcare says getting tested annually is the best way to stay healthy.

Coconis and Genesis are holding a health fair at the Genesis Gealthplex on Maple Avenue Saturday from 11 a.m. To 4 p.m.