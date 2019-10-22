Florida hosts Pittsburgh following shootout victory

Sports
Associated Press0

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-3-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (3-2-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Pittsburgh after the Panthers defeated Nashville 3-2 in a shootout.

Florida finished 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference action and 20-13-8 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Panthers allowed 3.2 goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 21-12-8 on the road a season ago. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season while collecting 459 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Panthers Injuries: Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (upper body).

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks

Associated Press

NFL cracks down on internal dissent over officiating

Associated Press

Temple opens new era with former star McKie in place

Associated Press