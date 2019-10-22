TUESDAY 10/22:

TUESDAY: AM Rain Showers. PM Decreasing Clouds. Breezy & Cooler. High 64

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Seasonal. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Mainly Sunny. Seasonal. High 61

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will pass through SE Ohio early Tuesday, bringing rain showers possible for the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies will quickly take over by the afternoon hours as temperatures will be cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Tuesday night as lows will be right around 40 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area by Wednesday, bringing mainly sunny skies for the day. Highs on Wednesday will be seasonal in the low 60s. A slightly warmer day is anticipated for Thursday as highs look to be in the mid 60s.

Another system will look to impact SE Ohio for Friday as rain showers will return to the forecast. A chilly day is also anticipated for Friday as highs will be in the upper 50s.

We will continue to see temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s for next weekend and into next week. Another chance for rain will be with us for next Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!

