Bucs practice squad DL Beckner suspended 4 games

Sports
Associated Press0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay rookie defensive lineman Terry Beckner four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Beckner is a seventh-round draft pick who has been a member of the team’s practice squad.

The NFL announced the suspension without pay on Monday. Beckner will be eligible to return to the Bucs on Nov. 18, the day following Tampa Bay’s Week 11 game against New Orleans.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Predators sign top draft pick Tomasino to entry-level deal

Associated Press

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson out 6-8 weeks after knee scope

Associated Press

NBA ’19-20: Suspense returns; LA teams seek Hollywood ending

Associated Press