AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 19 13 Providence 7 4 2 0 1 9 23 20 Hershey 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 17 WB/Scranton 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 21 Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 14 13 Charlotte 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23 Springfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 16 Bridgeport 5 1 2 1 1 4 11 18 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11 Utica 5 5 0 0 0 10 29 11 Rochester 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 19 Cleveland 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 22 Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 22 Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 20 Binghamton 6 1 3 2 0 4 16 23 Belleville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 16 San Antonio 6 3 1 1 1 8 16 13 Milwaukee 6 2 1 1 2 7 16 17 Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 16 16 Grand Rapids 5 2 2 0 1 5 16 18 Chicago 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 20 Rockford 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 14 Manitoba 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 22 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 17 Tucson 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 12 Ontario 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 16 Colorado 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 16 Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 14 San Jose 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14 San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Tucson 4, San Antonio 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.