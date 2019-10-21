MONDAY 10/21:

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Few Showers. Warm. High 75

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Rain Likely. Low 54

TUESDAY: AM Rain. Decreasing Cloudiness Late. Cooler. High 63

DISCUSSION:

A warm start to the work week will be on tap for us as a few showers will be possible by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will be well above average as highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain will become likely after sunset as a cold front passes through our region. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Rain will continue to be likely during Tuesday morning before we see clearing conditions for the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will build into the area by Wednesday, bringing mainly sunny skies and cool conditions as high temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will take over for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A slight chance for rain will be with us for Friday as another cold front passes through our region. This will bring cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday.

Have a great Monday!

