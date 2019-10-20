Volunteers work to improve traffic safety for pedestrians

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is using volunteers and public awareness to reduce the number of pedestrians hit by vehicles.

Data shows the number of vehicle crashes involving pedestrians fell 25% in Akron between 2015 and 2018, and 11% in the rest of northeastern Ohio’s Summit County.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a disproportionate number of accidents involve school-age pedestrians in late fall when the sun sets early. The paper says October sees a regional average of about 22 pedestrian crashes.

One safety concept is “walking school buses,” using volunteers to travel with children in easily visible walking caravans.

Cristi Kato is lead facilitator on the Safe Routes to School collaborative in Summit County. She says the goal is making drivers aware that children are walking or biking to schools.

