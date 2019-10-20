The Latest: Davies ruled out in big blow for Wales

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Wales has been dealt a big blow ahead of its match against France in the quarterfinals, with center Jonathan Davies ruled out because of a knee injury.

Owen Watkin was promoted from the bench to the starting lineup, with Leigh Halfpenny taking his place among the replacements.

Davies, a British and Irish Lion and one of Wales’ most experienced players, hurt his knee in the 29-17 win over Fiji in the pool stage on Oct. 9. He was declared fit enough to start against France, only to aggravate the injury in the captain’s run on Saturday.

News of the lineup change came about an hour before kickoff.

___

3:10 p.m.

New Zealand is set to be without flanker Matt Todd for the Rugby World Cup semifinal match against England on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says Todd “got a bang” on his shoulder in the 46-14 win over Ireland in the quarterfinals on Saturday and that it’s “unlikely he’ll be available” against England.

Todd is mainly used as a replacement for New Zealand. He came on the 57th minute against Ireland and was sin-binned late in the game.

___

11:45 a.m.

The semifinal lineup at the Rugby World Cup will be completed on Sunday, with Wales playing France in Oita before host nation Japan takes on two-time champion South Africa in Tokyo.

England and New Zealand advanced with big wins on Saturday and will meet in the first semifinal. It’s tough to predict who will be in the second.

Japan’s historic qualification to the quarterfinals has been the story of the tournament so far — it’s the first time any Asian country has got to the knockout stage — and the team has beaten South Africa at the World Cup before, of course.

In the “Miracle of Brighton” at the 2015 competition, the Springboks were famously defeated by Japan in one of the greatest shocks in any sport.

Wales starts as favorite against France in the all-European quarterfinal, having won seven of their last eight meetings.

___

