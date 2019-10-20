MLS Playoff Glance

|Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET
|Western Conference
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1
|Sunday, Oct. 20
|Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3
|Western Conference
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 24
Philadelphi at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Salt Lake vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 24
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|Conference Championships
|Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
|Wednesday, Oct. 30
Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
|Time EST
|MLS Cup
|Sunday, Nov. 10
Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
