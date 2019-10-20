Local Children Enjoy Trunk-or-Treat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Halloween is nearly here and local children got their first taste of Trick-or-Treating today at Coburn United Methodist Church in Zanesville. Children were invited to dress up and participate in a Trunk-or-Treat event; complete with games, a costume contest, crafts, and a prize raffle.

Sarah Dosch, Family Ministry Coordinator, says the entire community comes out for the annual event.

“This is our third year offering the annual Trunk-or-Treat Party to the community. We get cars from, not only our church; but from the community as well. And, they set up; they can decorate their trunk. The kids can vote on their favorite trunks as they go around and they collect the good treats that Halloween brings us.”

While Halloween is typically a fun holiday, safety remains a concern for many parents. Trunk-or-Treat events are considered to be a safer alternative to traditional door-to-door Trick-or-Treating.

“Well, it’s a lot safer because we block off a section of our parking lot; you don’t have to worry about cars coming in and out. It’s during the day so it’s well lit, obviously. And its just a good family event because we do everything at Coburn around family. We want to encourage families; it’s hard raising kids nowadays and we want to support them in any way that we can.”

Trunk-or-Treat is held annually at Coburn United Methodist Church. The public is welcome to enter a trunk or to attend.