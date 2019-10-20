History office honors preservation, education across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has honored communities across the state for their historical preservation efforts.

Among the projects are the restoration of the 1851 Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon and the rehabilitation and restoration of the 1933 Cincinnati Union Terminal.

The Ohio History Connection awarded the annual State Historical Preservation Office Awards on Saturday. The organization honors groups both for promoting public education and awareness and for preservation projects.

Groups that nominated the Ohio & Erie Canal Southern Descent Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places also were among those receiving awards. The district includes 14 canal sites along a 100-mile stretch of the former Ohio and Erie Canal.

The restoration of statues at the Mahoning County Courthouse in Youngstown also was recognized.