AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|19
|13
|Providence
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|23
|20
|Hershey
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|25
|17
|WB/Scranton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|17
|21
|Lehigh Valley
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|14
|13
|Charlotte
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|23
|Springfield
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Bridgeport
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|11
|18
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|29
|11
|Toronto
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|17
|6
|Rochester
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|14
|19
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|15
|16
|Laval
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|18
|22
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|20
|Binghamton
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|16
|23
|Belleville
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|22
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|16
|San Antonio
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|16
|13
|Texas
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|16
|16
|Milwaukee
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|14
|14
|Grand Rapids
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|16
|18
|Rockford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|Chicago
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|11
|18
|Manitoba
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|22
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|25
|17
|Tucson
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Ontario
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|18
|16
|Colorado
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|16
|14
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|San Diego
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|17
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Friday’s Games
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, SO
Iowa 6, Manitoba 4
Rockford 3, Chicago 2
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO
Tucson 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Stockton 5, San Diego 1
|Saturday’s Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 0
Ontario 5, San Jose 2
Charlotte 7, Syracuse 3
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Hershey 4, Laval 2
Iowa 4, Manitoba 2
Providence 7, Belleville 4
Utica 7, Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2, SO
Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Springfield 4, Lehigh Valley 3, SO
Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0
Tucson 4, San Antonio 2
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3
|Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.