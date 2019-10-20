AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 19 13 Providence 7 4 2 0 1 9 23 20 Hershey 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 17 WB/Scranton 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 21 Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 14 13 Charlotte 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23 Springfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 16 Bridgeport 5 1 2 1 1 4 11 18 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 5 5 0 0 0 10 29 11 Toronto 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 6 Rochester 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 19 Cleveland 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 16 Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 22 Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 20 Binghamton 6 1 3 2 0 4 16 23 Belleville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 16 San Antonio 6 3 1 1 1 8 16 13 Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 16 16 Milwaukee 5 2 1 1 1 6 14 14 Grand Rapids 5 2 2 0 1 5 16 18 Rockford 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 14 Chicago 5 1 3 1 0 3 11 18 Manitoba 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 22 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 17 Tucson 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 12 Ontario 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 16 Colorado 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 16 Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 14 San Jose 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14 San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Iowa 6, Manitoba 4

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Tucson 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Stockton 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 0

Ontario 5, San Jose 2

Charlotte 7, Syracuse 3

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Iowa 4, Manitoba 2

Providence 7, Belleville 4

Utica 7, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2, SO

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Springfield 4, Lehigh Valley 3, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0

Tucson 4, San Antonio 2

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.