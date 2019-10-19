Jost scores 3 times as Avalanche beat Lightning 6-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Jost had three goals, Pavel Francouz made 44 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 Saturday night to remain the only NHL team without a regulation loss this season.

Colorado’s 7-0-1 start is the second-longest opening point streak in franchise history, behind only the 9-0-2 start in 2000-01.

Jost completed his first career hat trick with a pair of goals coming 2:49 apart early in the second period.

Colorado also got goals from Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen. Colin Wilson had three assists.

Yanni Gourde and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who returned home after a 3-2-1 road trip. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots.

DEVILS 1, CANUCKS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his first career goal in his first NHL game against his older brother Quinn Hughes, helping the Devils top the Canucks.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots in his third career shutout, sending New Jersey to its second straight victory after starting the season with six straight losses.

Jack Hughes, 18, played in his eighth NHL game after he was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Quinn Hughes, 20, was a first-round selection by Vancouver in 2018.

There were approximately 80 Hughes family members and friends on hand for their first NHL matchup.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for Vancouver.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots against his former team, leading the Golden Knights to the road win.

Fleury recorded his 445th win, tying Terry Sawchuck for seventh on the NHL career list. Fleury, who made his second career start for Vegas against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, also registered his 57th career shutout.

The Golden Knights won for the fourth time in five games. Paul Stastny scored his fourth of the season, a power-play goal in the second period, and William Karlsson and Mark Stone added empty-netters in the final 90 seconds.

Tristan Jarry made 21 saves for Pittsburgh, which had won five in a row.

STARS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Corey Perry scored to help Dallas snap a five-game losing streak.

Ben Bishop stopped 38 shots for the slow-starting Stars, who improved to just 2-7-1. The Stars only took 16 shots against a listless Flyers team playing their first home game in 10 days.

Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia, and Carter Hart made just 12 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored 33 seconds into overtime, lifting the Islanders to their fourth straight win.

Nelson beat Joonas Korpisalo from the slot off a feed from Nick Leddy.

Columbus’ Boone Jenner tied the score late in the second period when he pounced on a puck that fell out of New York goalie Thomas Greiss’ glove after a shot by Dean Kukan. The third period was scoreless.

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle also scored for the Islanders. Greiss had 34 saves.

Seth Jones scored and Korpisalo finished with 31 saves as Columbus lost in overtime for the second consecutive night.

CANADIENS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, leading Montreal to the victory.

Jordan Weal and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens, who won for the third time in four games. Carey Price made 32 saves in his 325th win, passing Sean Burke for 27th on the NHL career list.

St. Louis dropped its fourth straight game. Jaden Schwartz and David Perron scored for the Stanley Cup champions, and Jake Allen made 20 saves in his first home start since Jan. 8.

COYOTES 5, SENATORS 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots and the surging Coyotes outlasted the Senators.

Kyle Capobianco posted his first NHL goal for the Coyotes, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored in the first period. Carl Soderberg added a goal in the third period and Lawson Crouse had an empty-netter for Arizona, which has 20 goals during a five-game points streak.

Raanta, who was injured most of last season, earned his first win since last Nov. 2 against Carolina.

The Senators made a late push, pulling within two goals after Vladislav Namestnikov and Chris Tierney scored in the third period. Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports