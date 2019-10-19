Hawks exercise 2020-21 options on Collins, Young, Huerter

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have exercised the 2020-21 contract options on three of the team’s top young players — forward John Collins and guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.

The team exercised the fourth-year option on Collins and third-year options on Young and Huerter.

Collins led the Hawks with his averages of 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds last season. Young was an NBA All-Rookie First Team selection after averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists.

Huerter was a second team all-rookie pick after scoring 9.6 points per game.

Also Saturday, the Hawks signed forward Mark Ogden Jr. Later in the day, the team requested waivers on Ogden and Kenny Gabriel, who signed on Friday.

