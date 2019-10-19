PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington 49, Pennsbury 28

Aliquippa 55, Keystone Oaks 7

Apollo-Ridge 27, Freedom Area 19

Archbishop Wood 21, La Salle 20, OT

Avonworth 34, McGuffey 20

Beaver Falls 41, Blackhawk 28

Bedford 34, Cambria Heights 6

Belle Vernon 58, Plum 17

Bellefonte def. Bishop Carroll, forfeit

Bellwood-Antis 20, Tussey Mountain 0

Berks Catholic 49, Fleetwood 20

Berlin-Brothersvalley 30, Blacklick Valley 10

Bethlehem Center 22, Imani Christian Academy 14

Bethlehem Liberty 52, Whitehall 27

Biglerville 53, Hanover 14

Bishop Guilfoyle 20, Chestnut Ridge 14

Bishop McCort 32, Central Cambria 6

Bucktail 28, Columbia-Montour 12

Burgettstown 16, Brentwood 13

Burrell 58, Waynesburg Central 34

California 40, Chartiers-Houston 12

Carmichaels 32, Frazier 26

Cedar Cliff 21, Susquehanna Township 14

Central Bucks South 36, North Penn 35

Central Columbia 24, Lewisburg 21, OT

Central Dauphin 28, Chambersburg 23

Central Mountain 35, Mifflinburg 28, OT

Central Valley 48, South Park 7

Central York 58, Dallastown Area 0

Charleroi 63, Brownsville 0

Cheltenham 34, Upper Moreland 6

Clairton 43, Springdale 7

Clarion 55, Brockway 13

Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Southern Huntingdon 29

Clearfield def. Philipsburg-Osceola, forfeit

Coatesville 29, Downingtown West 21

Cocalico 46, Solanco 15

Columbia 62, Northern Lebanon 14

Conemaugh Township 42, Ferndale 6

Conneaut, Ohio 34, Conneaut Area 8

Conrad Weiser 41, Muhlenberg 7

Cornell 8, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Coudersport 42, Smethport 0

Council Rock North 43, Bensalem 8

Cumberland Valley 28, Central Dauphin East 7

Dallas 22, Berwick 12

Delaware Valley 49, Wyoming Valley West 0

Delone 23, York Catholic 7

Derry 42, Deer Lakes 0

Donegal 20, Lancaster Catholic 14

Downingtown East 49, Bishop Shanahan 21

ELCO 35, Annville-Cleona 17

East Allegheny 42, Shady Side Academy 27

East Stroudsburg South 49, Pleasant Valley 19

Eisenhower 21, Cochranton 14

Elizabeth Forward 28, Uniontown 0

Elwood City Riverside 24, Valley 14

Emmaus 27, Bethlehem Catholic 13

Ephrata 56, Pequea Valley 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 61, Erie 40

Erie McDowell 38, Austintown Fitch, Ohio 35

Everett 14, Williamsburg 6

Fairview 37, Iroquois 19

Farrell 39, Greenville 0

Fox Chapel 41, Armstrong 14

Garnet Valley 49, Strath Haven 21

Gateway 48, Connellsville 7

General McLane 47, Seneca 6

Gettysburg 54, Dover 7

Girard 39, Titusville 0

Governor Mifflin 33, Exeter 27

Gratz 12, Martin Luther King 6

Greater Johnstown 33, Somerset 27

Greater Latrobe 35, Midd-West 7

Grove City 38, Meadville 33

Hamburg 56, Kutztown 20

Harbor Creek 56, Corry 0

Harrisburg 62, Carlisle 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 7

Hatboro-Horsham 49, Quakertown 24

Haverford 39, Marple Newtown 0

Hazleton Area 28, Wallenpaupack 7

Hempfield 30, Penn Manor 12

Hempfield Area 55, Butler 28

Hershey 40, Lower Dauphin 13

Highlands 28, New Castle 22, OT

Hollidaysburg 41, Dubois 18

Hopewell 41, Quaker Valley 26

Hughesville 21, Towanda 20

Huntingdon 14, Central Martinsburg 7

Imhotep Charter 26, Philadelphia Central 8

Jeannette 61, Riverview 6

Jenkintown 41, Prep Charter 12

Jersey Shore 42, Bald Eagle Area 0

Juniata 33, Millersburg 13

Juniata Valley 20, Glendale 13

Karns City 42, Bradford 13

Kennard-Dale 14, Susquehannock 7

Kennett 41, Great Valley 0

Keystone 44, Elk County Catholic 41

Kiski Area 10, Mars 7

Knoch 17, Trinity 14

Lake-Lehman 35, Nanticoke Area 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Elizabethtown 13

Lansdale Catholic 41, Archbishop Carroll 12

Laurel 23, Sto-Rox 15

Laurel Highlands 42, Indiana 6

Lebanon 40, Octorara 20

Leechburg 46, Bentworth 13

Ligonier Valley 58, Blairsville 14

Littlestown 24, Bermudian Springs 7

Loyalsock 29, Warrior Run 21

Mahanoy Area def. Marian Catholic, forfeit

Manheim Central 63, Garden Spot 13

Manheim Township 71, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Mapletown 27, Avella 25

Maplewood 56, Saegertown 0

Marion Center 25, United 0

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 36, James Buchanan 6

McKeesport 31, Franklin Regional 14

Mercer 34, Lakeview 14

Mercyhurst Prep 55, North East 35

Meyersdale 68, North Star 18

Mifflin County 48, Greencastle Antrim 7

Milton Hershey 53, Camp Hill 14

Minersville 47, Shenandoah Valley 6

Mohawk 17, Ellwood City 13

Moniteau 45, Punxsutawney 21

Montgomery 16, Cowanesque Valley 6

Montour 46, Beaver Area 7

Moon 27, Woodland Hills 12

Morrisville 24, George School 8

Mount Carmel 55, Bloomsburg 13

Mount Lebanon 45, Norwin 16

Mount Pleasant 35, Freeport 7

Mount Union 40, Moshannon Valley 39

Nazareth Area 45, Allentown Allen 0

Neshannock 36, Western Beaver 0

New Brighton 33, Shenango 28

New Hope-Solebury 50, Lower Moreland 9

New Oxford 24, South Western 6

Newport 42, Susquenita 35

Norristown 32, Boyertown 27

North Allegheny 33, West Allegheny 14

North Hills 19, Shaler 12

North Pocono 40, Honesdale 7

North Schuylkill 59, Lehighton 8

Northampton 57, Pocono Mountain East 0

Northern Bedford 49, West Branch 0

Northern Cambria 42, Penns Manor 19

Northern York 35, Big Spring 33

Northwestern 13, Reynolds 6

Northwestern Lehigh 28, Northern Lehigh 24

Oil City 28, Slippery Rock 17

Old Forge 13, Northwest Area 0

Olney Charter 30, South Philadelphia 8

Otto-Eldred 76, Sheffield 30

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 34, Union Area 0

Owen J Roberts 15, Methacton 0

Oxford 12, Reading 7

Palmyra 13, Camp Hill Trinity 9

Parkland 27, Easton 9

Penn Hills 20, Baldwin 7

Penn-Trafford 56, Hampton 7

Pennridge 21, Harry S. Truman 14

Penns Valley 62, Tyrone 14

Peters Township 30, Bethel Park 7

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 40, Conwell Egan 25

Philadelphia Northeast 36, Bartram 8

Pine-Richland 35, Seneca Valley 21

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 44, Canon-McMillan 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 48, Yough 13

Pittston Area 21, Crestwood 20

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 38, Upper Dublin 7

Pope John Paul II 28, Upper Merion 21

Port Allegany 13, Cameron County 12

Pottsgrove 30, Phoenixville 13

Pottstown 8, Upper Perkiomen 7, OT

Pottsville 42, Blue Mountain 0

Pottsville Nativity 40, Bristol 10

Purchase Line 64, Saltsburg 30

Radnor 28, Conestoga 7

Red Lion 26, Spring Grove 13

Richland 62, Penn Cambria 8

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 28, Brookville 14

Ridley 61, Harriton 14

Riverside 60, Montrose 0

Rochester 41, Monessen 12

Roxborough 42, Overbrook 0

Salisbury 28, Palmerton 14

Saucon Valley 34, Notre Dame-Green Pond 21

Sayre Area 21, Muncy 17

Schuylkill Haven 61, Panther Valley 7

Scranton Prep 49, Lakeland 7

Selinsgrove 20, Danville 16

Serra Catholic 41, Seton-LaSalle 6

Sharon 40, Fort Leboeuf 28

Shikellamy 21, Shamokin 20

Shippensburg 40, Red Land 23

Souderton 28, Central Bucks West 27, 2OT

South Allegheny 28, Carlynton 20

South Fayette 61, Ambridge 6

South Side 26, Fort Cherry 0

South Williamsport 49, Milton 27

Southern Columbia 35, Montoursville 0

Southern Lehigh 62, Catasauqua 7

Spring Mills, W.Va. 22, Albert Gallatin 19

Spring-Ford 40, Perkiomen Valley 35

Springfield Delco 20, Penncrest 19

Springfield Montco 34, Palumbo 6

St. Joseph’s Prep 47, Father Judge 7

St. Marys 33, Kane Area 21, OT

State College 48, Altoona 0

Stroudsburg 28, Allentown Dieruff 13

Tamaqua 40, Jim Thorpe 7

Thomas Jefferson 42, Greensburg Salem 0

Tri-Valley 20, Line Mountain 10

Troy 62, Athens 7

Tunkhannock 45, Mid Valley 0

Twin Valley 45, Daniel Boone 14

Union City 56, Cambridge Springs 28

Union/AC Valley(FB) 28, Redbank Valley 7

Upper Darby 48, Lower Merion 20

Upper Dauphin 30, Pine Grove 6

Upper St. Clair 51, Chartiers Valley 18

Valley View 28, Scranton 14

Warren 57, Franklin 35

Warwick 30, Conestoga Valley 6

Washington 44, Southmoreland 16

Waynesboro 22, West Perry 7

West Chester East 27, West Chester Rustin 7

West Chester Henderson 27, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 7

West Greene 62, Jefferson-Morgan 8

West Lawn Wilson 35, Cedar Crest 7

West Middlesex 36, Sharpsville 7

West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 18

West Shamokin 33, Homer-Center 15

Western Wayne 42, Dunmore 28

Westmont Hilltop 55, Forest Hills 26

Wilkes-Barre Area 28, Williamsport 7

Williams Valley 40, Halifax 14

Wilmington 43, Hickory 21

Windber 34, Shade 14

Wissahickon 34, Eastern York 28

Wyoming Area 56, Hanover Area 0

York 32, Northeastern 7

York Suburban 41, West York 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Interboro vs. Chichester, ppd.

