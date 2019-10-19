PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison Trail 26, Hinsdale South 13

Aledo (Mercer County) 8, Princeville 7

Amboy-LaMoille 25, Milledgeville 8

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 48, Biggsville West Central 18

Antioch 10, Lakes Community 7

Arcola 49, Blue Ridge 13

Argenta-Oreana 42, ALAH 34

Argo 54, Bremen 6

Athens 20, North-Mac 0

Auburn 41, Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8

Aurora (East) 28, Bensenville (Fenton) 21

Aurora Christian 53, Guerin 0

Barrington 28, Hoffman Estates 0

Bartlett 17, South Elgin 14

Beardstown 43, Greenfield-Northwestern 14

Belleville West 28, Alton 21

Belvidere North 35, Rockford Guilford 0

Bethalto Civic Memorial 21, Triad 20

Bismarck-Henning 50, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 0

Blue Island Eisenhower 34, Oak Lawn Community 7

Breese Central 43, Trenton Wesclin 6

Breese Mater Dei 54, Lutheran South, Mo. 0

Brother Rice 32, Carmel 3

Byron 42, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 13

Cahokia 54, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 26, Monmouth United 15

Camp Point Central 48, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 14

Carbondale 56, Marion 34

Carlinville 41, Piasa Southwestern 12

Carrollton 30, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6

Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 7

Casey-Westfield 54, Marshall 19

Centralia, Mo. 62, Warsaw West Hancock 20

Charleston 28, Taylorville 10

Chatham Glenwood 56, Springfield Southeast 7

Chester 28, Carmi White County 8

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Chicago Little Village, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) def. Chicago Academy, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) def. Corliss, forfeit

Chicago Mt. Carmel 37, St. Viator 7

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 34, Johnston City 26

Clifton Central 48, Gilman Iroquois West 28

Coal City 29, Wilmington 14

Columbia 48, Red Bud 0

Crete-Monee 56, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6

Crystal Lake Central 42, McHenry 21

Crystal Lake South 28, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21

Cumberland 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 8

Danville 27, Richwoods 10

Decatur MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 0

Decatur St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Deerfield 22, Highland Park 0

Dixon 47, Winnebago 0

Downers South 20, Leyden 3

Downs Tri-Valley 49, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0

DuQuoin 41, Nashville 35

Dunlap 21, Canton 20

Durand/Pecatonica 16, West Carroll 8, 4OT

Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 32, Hoopeston Area High School 8

Edwardsville 26, O’Fallon 14

Elgin 27, Larkin 21

Elmwood Park 25, Chicago Christian 11

Evanston Township 42, Niles West 6

Fairbury Prairie Central 59, Monticello 37

Fairfield 53, Vienna-Goreville 6

Farmington 40, Abingdon 6

Farmington Central 40, Abingdon 6

Fieldcrest 21, Eureka 17

Fieldcrest 21, Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 17

Fisher 42, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 14

Fithian Oakwood 34, Westville 24

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 32, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 0

Flora 55, Carlyle 10

Freeport (Aquin) 36, Forreston 30

Fremd 20, Conant 12

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58, Palestine-Hutsonville 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 27, El Paso-Gridley 0

Glenbard East 22, Glenbard South 19

Glenbard North 23, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Granite City def. Cardinal Ritter, Mo., forfeit

Grayslake North 20, Grant 17

Greenville 52, Gillespie 12

Gurnee Warren 37, Stevenson 0

Hall 33, Fulton 32

Hamilton County 32, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 8

Hampshire 12, Dundee-Crown 0

Harvey Thornton 49, Rich Central 7

Herrin 62, Harrisburg 18

Herscher 33, Reed-Custer 14

Hersey 56, Elk Grove 21

Highland 42, Jerseyville Jersey 21

Hillcrest 32, Lemont 26

Homewood-Flossmoor 14, Bolingbrook 13

Hononegah 57, Rockford Auburn 34

Hope Academy 21, Thornwood 14

Huntley 64, Burlington Central 13

Illini West (Carthage) 28, Rushville-Industry 26

Illinois Valley Central 48, Bloomington Central Catholic 34

Joliet Central 10, Plainfield Central 7, OT

Joliet West 29, Plainfield South 13

Kankakee (McNamara) 56, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Kewanee 22, Sherrard 14

Kirkland Hiawatha 49, Ottawa Marquette 20

Knoxville 52, Elmwood-Brimfield 0

Lake Park 41, Geneva 2

Lake Zurich 34, Mundelein 7

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 44, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Lawrenceville 22, Red Hill 6

LeRoy 12, Heyworth 7

Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 7

Lewistown 28, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 14

Libertyville 23, Lake Forest 10

Lincoln 29, Mattoon 28

Lincoln Way Central 36, Stagg 0

Lincoln Way West 27, Bradley-Bourbonnais 10

Lincoln-Way East 40, Sandburg 0

Lockport 24, Andrew 7

Loyola 52, Woodstock Marian 0

Lyons 19, Downers North 14

Machesney Park Harlem 42, Belvidere 3

Mahomet-Seymour 41, Macomb 0

Maine South 28, Glenbrook South 13

Maine West 59, Vernon Hills 38

Manteno 35, Streator 7

Marengo 28, Woodstock North 21

Marist 31, St. Patrick 6

Maroa-Forsyth 76, Riverton 0

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 17

Mendota 26, Rock Falls 21

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 48, Champaign Judah Christian 6

Minooka 27, Aurora (West Aurora) 13

Moline 42, Geneseo 6

Montini 42, De La Salle 0

Morris 35, Kaneland 30

Morrison 27, Rockridge 13

Morton 62, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

Mount Vernon 53, Centralia 43

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Macon Meridian 14

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Winchester (West Central) 22

Mt. Zion 37, Effingham 23

Murphysboro/Elverado 41, Benton 0

Naperville Central 49, DeKalb 16

Naperville Neuqua Valley 45, Naperville North 14

Nazareth 21, Niles Notre Dame 0

New Berlin 52, Pleasant Plains 27

New Trier 31, Glenbrook North 13

Nokomis 15, East Alton-Wood River 14

Normal Community 41, Champaign Centennial 13

Normal West 49, Champaign Central 14

North Boone 35, Oregon 19

Oak Lawn Richards 28, Shepard 13

Oak Park River Forest 35, York 28

Olney (Richland County) 42, Newton 14

Orangeville 23, Dakota 16

Orion 55, Bureau Valley 0

Oswego 28, Yorkville 20

Palatine 22, Schaumburg 9

Paris 28, Robinson 26

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Watseka (coop) 15

Pekin 44, East Peoria 0

Peoria (H.S.) 42, Bloomington 26

Peoria Manual 34, Urbana 0

Peoria Notre Dame 57, Collinsville 23

Peotone 14, Lisle 12

Plainfield East 40, Romeoville 17

Plainfield North 14, Oswego East 9

Polo 34, River Ridge 8

Pontiac 40, Champaign St. Thomas More 18

Prairie Ridge 42, Cary-Grove 7

Princeton 42, Monmouth-Roseville 13

Prospect 51, Buffalo Grove 34

Providence 31, St. Laurence 30

Proviso East 14, Proviso West 8

Quincy Notre Dame 48, Alton Marquette 14

Reavis 21, Evergreen Park 10

Richmond-Burton 37, Johnsburg 14

Riverside-Brookfield 20, Wheaton Academy 17

Rochelle 42, Plano 0

Rock Island 35, Quincy 19

Rock Island Alleman 27, Galesburg 14

Rockford Boylan 42, Freeport 0

Rockford Christian Life 48, Alden-Hebron 14

Rockford Jefferson 36, Rockford East 34

Rolling Meadows 63, Wheeling 14

Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 27, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 20

Roxana 43, Staunton 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 55, Jacksonville 16

Salem 20, Freeburg 14

Sandwich 44, Ottawa 25

Seneca 54, Momence 17

Sparta 30, Anna-Jonesboro 23

Springfield 27, Normal University 13

St. Bede 24, Erie/Prophetstown 23

St. Charles North 27, Batavia 26

St. Edward 42, Westmont 0

St. Francis 20, IC Catholic 19

St. Ignatius 14, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

St. Laurence 21, Brother Rice 10

St. Rita 37, Lisle (Benet Academy) 16

Stark County 37, Mid-County Coop 15

Sterling 49, East Moline United 13

Stillman Valley 35, Rockford Lutheran 14

Stockton 50, East Dubuque 6

Stratford, Wis. 61, South Beloit 0

Sycamore 45, LaSalle-Peru 0

Thornridge 34, Rich South 18

Thornton Fractional North 21, Tinley Park 7

Thornton Fractional South 45, Oak Forest 18

Tolono Unity 44, Rantoul 14

Tremont 26, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 6

Tri-County 35, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7

Tuscola 54, Shelbyville 48

Unity/Seymour Co-op 41, North Greene 26

Vandalia 28, Pana 18

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 40, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 0

Washington 38, Metamora 0

Waubonsie Valley 49, Metea Valley 38

Wauconda 47, Round Lake 27

Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 52, Pleasant Plains 27

West Chicago 20, Streamwood 8

West Frankfort 33, Massac County 28

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 37, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 14

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 37, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14

Wheaton North 24, St. Charles East 19

Williamsville 55, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 14

Willowbrook 44, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 26, Monmouth United 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) vs. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls), ccd.

Julian vs. Chicago (Goode), ccd.

Westchester St. Joseph vs. Marmion, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/