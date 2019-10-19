Bahar with 3 TDs as Monmouth rolls past Gardner-Webb 49-28

WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Kenji Bahar threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as Monmouth rolled past Gardner-Webb 49-28 on Saturday.

Bahar was 20-of-26 passing for 327 yards for the Hawks (5-2, 2-0 Big South Conference). Pete Guerriero ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Devell Jones also rushed for a pair of scores.

Monmouth outgained the Runnin’ Bulldogs 599-360 yards.

Bahar capped the Hawks’ 10-play, 81-yard opening drive with a 42-yard touchdown throw to Terrance Greene. Greene pulled down a 22-yard scoring pass from Bahar late in the second quarter and Jones ran for a touchdown just before the break and the Hawks were up 21-7 at halftime.

Guerriero broke for touchdown runs of 58 and 65 yards in the third, giving Monmouth a 42-21 advantage with 4:28 left in the quarter.

Kalen Whitlow had 164 yards and three scores passing for Gardner-Webb (3-4, 1-1).