AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|15
|10
|Providence
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|16
|16
|Hershey
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|15
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|9
|WB/Scranton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|19
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Springfield
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|13
|Bridgeport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|15
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Toronto
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|6
|Rochester
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|13
|12
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Laval
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|18
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|13
|Binghamton
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|20
|14
|San Antonio
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8
|14
|9
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|11
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|16
|15
|Texas
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|13
|16
|Rockford
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Chicago
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Manitoba
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|18
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|14
|Tucson
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|10
|Ontario
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|10
|San Jose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Colorado
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|14
|San Diego
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|17
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
|Friday’s Games
Hershey 5, Belleville 1
Utica 8, Charlotte 2
Cleveland 4, Rochester 3, SO
Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1
Hartford 1, Springfield 0
Laval 3, Providence 2
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, SO
Iowa 6, Manitoba 4
Rockford 3, Chicago 2
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO
Tucson 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Stockton 5, San Diego 1
|Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.