SUNDAY 10/20:

SUNDAY: Spotty AM Shower. Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 73

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not as Cool. Low 50

MONDAY: Late PM Rain. Warmer. High 75

DISCUSSION:

A spotty shower chance will be with us early this morning. Otherwise most of you Sunday will be dry. Some sunshine will be had, especially during the afternoon, with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows dropping to around 50.

A cold front will begin to make its way into the region late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. The front will bring rain chances to SE Ohio, especially Monday night into early Tuesday. Temperatures ahead of the front will top off in the low to mid 70s on Monday. We will begin to cool down behind the front, with highs in the lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will see drier conditions Tuesday afternoon through the end of the work week, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return late Friday into the start of the weekend.

Have a Great Sunday!

