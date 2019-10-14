Zanesville Police Investigate Sunday Shooting

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a Sunday shooting incident. Detectives were called to the Flames Motorcycle Club at 915 Lee Street just after 3:00 am. Police say a male victim was transported by a private vehicle to Genesis Hospital. The shooting victim is identified as 24-year-old Justin Seene of Zanesville. He is listed in stable condition. There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Zanesville Police or Detective Bryan Ruff at 740 455-0699. No other details are being released.

Please follow and like us: