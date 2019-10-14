Robles returns to Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 vs. Cardinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles is back in the Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury.

Robles is set to start in center field and bat eighth Monday night with Washington looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. Michael A. Taylor, who hit a solo home run in Game 2 Saturday at St. Louis, had been in that spot.

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Robles would run and work out before the team decided whether he’d play. Roberts didn’t hesitate to say that Robles would “get a chance to play” over Taylor when he’s 100%.

Robles hit .255 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs and had 28 stolen bases during his first full season in the majors. He last played in Game 2 of the NLDS against Los Angeles.

