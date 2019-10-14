Otterbein alum to sing national anthem for Democratic debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Otterbein University alumnus who’s been featured on Broadway will perform the national anthem before Tuesday evening’s Democratic presidential debate on the campus.

Jordan Donica is a 2016 graduate of the school’s Musical Theatre and Dance program.

The Indianapolis native has played Broadway in “The Phantom of the Opera” and “My Fair Lady,” and performed in “Hamilton” in a national tour production.

He is featured in the upcoming second season of the CW channel’s “Charmed.”

The debate begins at 8 p.m. EDT, with 12 candidates set to take part in central Ohio.

Donica says in a statement that he’s honored to return to Otterbein to have “a small part of a historic event for our country and for the university.”