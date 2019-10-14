Nebraska, Illinois will open 2021 football season in Ireland

Nebraska will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle.

Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game Monday. It’s set for Aug. 28 at 51,700-seat Aviva Stadium.

Navy and Notre Dame will meet in Dublin next season.

The game in Dublin will be Nebraska’s first outside of the United States since the Huskers beat Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo.

Nebraska also announced the completion of its 2021 nonconference schedule. The Huskers will play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13. That was the original date for the Nebraska-Illinois game.

