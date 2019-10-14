Columbia Gas Update – Repair Crews need access to Homes

Columbia Gas Zanesville Outage Update:

Crews are now restoring service on the streets listed below, and will be adding additional streets as the day (Monday) goes on.

Technicians must go inside every home and business for a safety inspection of gas appliances before service can be restored.

Please note: We will make several passes through the neighborhood throughout the day and into the evening. An adult (18 or older) must be present. If you won’t be at home, consider making arrangements with a neighbor or leaving contact info on your door.

Our employees and contractors carry ID and will be happy to show it. Customers with special needs should call us at 1-800-344-4077.

For the safety of our crews and to prevent traffic congestion, please avoid Taylor Street between Crew Avenue and Dresden Road Monday. As of 9 a.m., crews are restoring service on the following streets: Bell St. Cadillac St. Clarendon Ave. Crew Ave. Kinzel Ave. Maple Ave. Marion Ave. Moorewood Dr. Princeton Ave. Rich St. Richmond Ave