Chamber Prepares for Christmas Season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Autumn is in full swing, and Christmas will soon be here. The community is preparing for a holiday tradition that dates back 27 years.

The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce will hold the “Festival of Trees” from December 4 through December 6, beginning with a courthouse lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa. Dana Matz, President of the Chamber of Commerce, says the festivities will continue that Thursday.

“On Thursday, they come to our building. They check out all the entries; and people will be taking notes like, ‘I want to bid on that one, that’s neat’. And then on Friday, we go live on the radio. We generally have between 215 to 225 entries.”

All event proceeds benefit the Chamber of Commerce, and each tree to be auctioned off comes with an incentive prize.

“Incentives are as simple as a gift card to a local business to as extravagant as a personal flight in an airplane to a Cincinnati Reds or Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game. There are a lot of very creative folks in the community so some of the entries and the incentives are one. But, there are some very neat products that are made and that are displayed in businesses for years to come.”

Entries are still being accepted for the annual Festival of Trees. All trees and incentives will be auctioned off on WHIZ AM 1240 radio.