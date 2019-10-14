Arrest at Youth Football Game

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest at a youth football game at Licking Valley High School.

It happened Sunday evening in a game between Licking Valley and Watkins Memorial School areas. Authorities said the game between 12-year-olds ended in a scuffle between players.

The sheriff’s office reported a referee, who separated some players was then inappropriately confronted physically by a coach from the Watkins team. 37-year-old Christopher Deason, of Pataskala, was arrested by the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are collecting and reviewing multiple video sources of the incident. All information will be presented to the county prosecutor.