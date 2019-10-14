MONDAY 10/14:

MONDAY: Mainly Sunny. Tad Cooler. High 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear Skies. Very Chilly. Low 36

TUESDAY: Mainly Sunny. Warmer. High 71

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will pass through SE Ohio during the day Monday, bringing cooler afternoon highs than Sunday. Highs on Monday will only be in the low 60s with mainly sunny skies. A clear sky is expected for Monday night as temperatures drop into the mid 30s.

Warmer weather arrives by Tuesday as mainly sunny skies will continue to be expected. High temperatures will be back in the low 70s by Tuesday. Another cold front will approach SE Ohio by Tuesday night bringing rain showers likely late Tuesday night.

Rain showers will continue to be likely Wednesday as the cold front passes. Cloudy skies will look to hang around for the day Wednesday with breezy conditions as highs will only be in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will look to progressively get warmer for the late week. High temperatures look to return to the 70s by next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @BenBeddoesWHIZ

Facebook: Ben Beddoes WHIZ

E-Mail: bbeddoes@whizmediagroup.com