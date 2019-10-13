Vintage Car Show Fights Hunger

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Cruise-In Car Show and Oldies Concert were held today, at Secrest Auditorium in Zanesville, with the mission of helping those less fortunate. All proceeds from the event offered this afternoon will benefit the Muskingum County Hunger Network.

Karen Walker, with the Muskingum County Hunger Network, says the organization provides food to every corner of the community.

“We have fourteen pantries and four hot meal programs. We have served over 900,000 meals in 2019 for Muskingum County. This car show is being put on behalf of the Muskingum County Hunger Network; and all the proceeds go to all the different pantries and the hot meal programs to service the those that are in need in our community.”

Keely Warden, also with the Hunger Network, says the event would not have been possible without support from sponsors and the community.

“We have Dutro Ford, Barnes Advertising, Varsity Title, and Denny’s that have come together to support this car show today. And a big ‘thank you’ to the City of Zanesville for coming together. Our food trucks that are here helping out; it’s just such a big effort to make this happen. But, when you have sponsors like this step forward–and it’s not just today that they step forward; they step forward everyday–we can’t put a bigger ‘thank you’ out there to them.”

Local artists that were featured at the Oldies Concert included Matt Frampton and The Dontes. Dozens of vintage cars were on display, and food vendors were also on hand.