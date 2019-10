Monday Time Schedule

NLCS Game 3: St. Louis at Washington, 7:38 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

ATP Tour, VTB Kremlin Cup

ATP Tour, European Open

ATP Tour, Intrum Stockholm Open

WTA, BGL BNP Luxembourg Open

WTA, VTB Kremlin Cup