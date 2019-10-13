How Ranked Teams Fared

|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-1) beat Versailles 38-7.
|2. McComb (7-0) beat N. Baltimore 61-13.
|3. Leipsic (7-0) beat Van Buren 42-7.
|4. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) beat Greenwich S. Cent. 49-6.
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-1) beat Cols. Ready 21-15.
|6. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) beat Bryan 35-20.
|7. Ft. Loramie (6-1) beat New Madison Tri-Village 47-6.
|8. Hamilton New Miami (6-0) beat Miami Valley Christian Academy 40-0.
|9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (5-1) beat Garfield Hts. Trinity 41-7.
|10. Lancaster Fisher Catholic (6-1) beat Fairfield Christian 59-7.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Coldwater (7-0) beat Delphos St. John’s 49-0.
|2. Liberty Center (7-0) beat Swanton 54-31.
|3. New Middletown Springfield (7-0) beat Mineral Ridge 58-13.
|4. Glouster Trimble (7-0) beat Corning Miller 48-0.
|5. Anna (6-1) beat Ft. Recovery 53-20.
|6. Beverly Fort Frye (7-0) beat Barnesville 55-7.
|7. Attica Seneca East (6-1) lost to Carey 26-20.
|(tie) Minster (6-1) beat St. Henry 45-7.
|9. Archbold (6-1) beat Delta 42-7.
|10. Mechanicsburg (6-1) beat N. Lewisburg Triad 44-7.
|DIVISION V
|1. Kirtland (7-0) beat Orwell Grand Valley 63-0.
|2. Orrville (7-0) beat Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 23-16.
|3. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) beat Genoa Area 41-10.
|4. West Jefferson (7-0) beat Spring. NE 48-7.
|5. Oak Harbor (7-0) beat Huron 42-10.
|6. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) beat Sugarcreek Garaway 46-7.
|7. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-1) lost to W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46-7.
|8. Ironton (6-1) beat Ironton Rock Hill 46-0.
|9. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) beat Rootstown 38-25.
|10. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) lost to Milford Center Fairbanks 26-20.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (7-0) beat Cin. Deer Park 42-10.
|2. Perry (7-0) beat Chagrin Falls 45-17.
|3. Newark Licking Valley (7-0) beat Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-12.
|4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) beat Mt. Orab Western Brown 49-0.
|5. Gallipolis Gallia Academy (7-0) beat Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44-20.
|6. Cincinnati Indian Hill (6-1) beat Reading 49-7.
|7. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (5-2) lost to Orrville 23-16.
|8. Germantown Valley View (5-2) lost to Franklin 23-20.
|9. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1) beat Newcomerstown 35-0.
|10. Waynesville (6-1) beat New Lebanon Dixie 70-14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) lost to Chardon 17-16.
|2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-0) beat Bellefontaine 31-21.
|3. Columbus Bishop Hartley (6-1) beat Austintown Fitch 21-14.
|4. New Philadelphia (7-0) beat Akr. Ellet 56-0.
|5. Granville (7-0) beat Johnstown Northridge 40-7.
|6. Trotwood-Madison (6-1) beat Miamisburg 26-6.
|7. Mansfield (7-0) beat Ashland 56-21.
|8. Streetsboro (7-0) beat Akr. Coventry 56-0.
|9. Wapakoneta (6-1) beat Lima Bath 27-3.
|10. Hamilton Badin (4-3) lost to Day. Chaminade Julienne 17-3.
|(tie) Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) beat Hamilton Badin 17-3.
|DIVISION II
|1. Massillon Washington (7-0) beat Gateway, PA, 48-12.
|2. Cincinnati La Salle (6-1) lost to Covington Catholic, KY,
|27-7.
|3. Akron Hoban (6-1) beat Mentor Lake Cath. 49-6.
|4. Toledo Central Catholic (7-0) beat Tol. Whitmer 42-14.
|5. Cincinnati Turpin (7-0) beat Loveland 48-12.
|6. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) beat Napoleon 21-0.
|7. Avon (7-0) beat N. Olmsted 38-7.
|8. Canal Winchester (6-1) lost to Groveport-Madison 28-0.
|9. Mayfield (7-0) beat Willoughby S. 37-13.
|10. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5-2) beat Trenton Edgewood 55-20.
|DIVISION I
|1. Mentor (7-0) beat Brunswick 45-0.
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) beat Cle. St. Ignatius 7-3.
|(tie) Euclid (6-1) lost to Solon 27-24.
|4. Fairfield (7-0) beat Cin. Princeton 37-13.
|5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-0) beat Westerville S. 37-20.
|6. Cincinnati Elder (6-1) beat Cin. Moeller 42-6.
|7. Toledo Whitmer (6-1) lost to Tol. Cent. Cath. 42-14.
|8. Cincinnati St. Xavier (6-1) beat Clarkson Football North, Ont., 44-6.
|9. Springboro (6-1) lost to Springfield 23-0.
|10. Springfield (6-1) beat Springboro 23-0.
