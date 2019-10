Zanesville Mayor Jeff Tilton says 440 Columbia Gas customers are without natural gas service Sunday after a problem developed in the system. Tilton says water is in the gas lines in the Taylor Street-Bell Street areas and all side streets. He says service likely won’t be restored until Sunday night or Monday morning. The Mayor says its possible an emergency shelter will be opened for those in need, but those plans have yet to be finalized.

Please follow and like us: