Community Honors Veterans with Special Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The community paused to remember and honor those who have fought for America’s freedom this afternoon. The Fallen Comrades Ceremony was held at the North Terrace Church of Christ, in Zanesville. The service was held through Opus Peace Organization, which has been caring for American veterans for countless years.

Becky Joseph, Opus Peace Organization Ambassador, says many veterans suffer with unseen wounds.

“What they found was that these veterans were dying with what they described as ‘soul injuries’. Created from unmourned loss and unforgiven guilt and shame from the things that they had done, or hadn’t done during wartime. And so, they thought that it would be very important for veterans that are living to lay down, maybe burdens that they’ve been carrying for many years.”

Local veterans were honored at the ceremony and were encouraged to lay down their burdens and allow the wounds of war to be healed.

“The common theme would be that we need to honor our veterans and recognize the service and the sacrifices that they give for our freedoms every day. And that they go through some special situations that we don’t understand and don’t want to talk about; but they need us to hear their story. And, they need us to be there to support them and to honor them when they come back into civilian life.”

Vietnam veterans were specifically honored this afternoon and received a special token of beads, made by a fellow veteran. The Daughters of the American Revolution, the Zanesville High School JROTC, and the Gold Star Mothers also participated in the service held at the North Terrace Church of Christ.